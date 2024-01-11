More snow expected for Ottawa region on Friday and Saturday
The third winter storm of the week is taking aim at the Ottawa area, with 20 to 30 cm of snow expected in some parts of the region this weekend.
"Another major storm is expected," Environment Canada said on its website.
"Weather conditions may resemble those seen during the winter storm on Tuesday-Wednesday. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans."
Environment Canada issued a winter storm watch for the Ottawa Valley, saying the Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden and Killaloe area could see 2 to 5 cm of snow an hour Friday evening to Saturday evening.
Ottawa has already received 21 cm of snow this week, including 8 cm of snow on Tuesday night.
The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day on Thursday with a 70 per cent chance of light snow in the afternoon. High minus 4 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 6 degrees.
Partly cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of flurries. Low minus 12 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 17 overnight.
It's going to be sunny on Friday in the afternoon and snowy at night with a high of minus 7 C and a low of minus 8 C.
On Saturday, it's mainly snowy and temperatures will drop to minus 14 C at night.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries is expected for Sunday with a high of –minus5 C.
Tuesday's snowstorm triggered a weather alert by Environment Canada. The agency says 8.6 centimetres of snow was seen at the Ottawa Airport Wednesday night, less that what was predicted by forecasters.
The latest snowstorm caused OC Transpo and school bus delays. It has also resulted in a parking ban on Wednesday issued by the City of Ottawa.
The city said on Tuesday its main focus will be on clearing and cleaning sidewalks, priority roads and the winter cycling network. Crews moved into residential neighbourhoods Wednesday morning.
"Given the nature of this event, the snow will be wet and heavy and it will take some time to clean up," the city said in its winter operations update on Tuesday.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle
