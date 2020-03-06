OTTAWA -- More cannabis stores could soon be opening in the Capital, and one area of the city seems to be especially popular.

The Hintonburg and Wellington West neighbourhoods are quickly seeing more and more pot shop applications.

Currently in Hintonburg, there’s the Tokyo Smoke cannabis shop at 100 Wellington St. W.

About 900 metres away, there is an application for a new pot shop by a company called Spiritleaf. The storefront would be at 1200B Wellingston St. W.

That’s about 500 metres away from Superette – a popular cannabis shop at 1306 Wellington St. W.

Based on location, the city doesn’t object to cannabis stores that are more than 150 metres apart.

However, residents are free to voice any concerns they may have.

"Any resident of the city has the ability to file an objection themselves if they feel we have over-saturated that particular area of the city," said Trina Fraser, an Ottawa-based cannabis lawyer.

Some in the Ottawa neighbourhoods are welcoming the competition.

"As far as too many, I think business will tell. It will float or it won’t, and I personally don’t have a problem with it," said one local resident.

Others are questioning how many pot shops in one neighbourhood is too many.

"In the same strip between Wellington and Richmond, I don’t think there’s a single Tim Hortons," said another resident.

There is also a sign on the window of the former Mrs. Tiggy Winkles on Richmond Rd. for a company called Highflight.

On his website, area councillor Jeff Leiper says a former license application for that location has yet to be made.