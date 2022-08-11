More Canadians cutting back on dining, groceries and entertainment as inflation soars

As inflation continues to soar and money flies out of pockets, more and more Canadians say they are making cutbacks on essentials as well as enjoyable purchases.

In a new Yahoo Canada/Maru Public Opinion Poll, a survey of 1,517 Canadians found that 61 per cent are now making cutbacks when shopping at the grocery store compared to just mid-June.

The survey found 68 per cent of respondents are cutting back on dining in and ordering out, and 55 per cent say they are cutting back on entertainment purchases such as movies and sporting events.

Senior economist for the Canadian Union for Public Employees Angela MacEwen says pay cheques are just not keeping up with inflation at this point.

"People are not thinking about saving money," she says to CTV News Ottawa.

"They're not thinking about the future. They're thinking should it be gas or groceries this week."

Picking up groceries in Arnprior, Ont. Thursday, resident Angela Brittle says her family are not as free and are now leave some items on the shelves.

"Certain meats like beef have really gone up in price," says Brittle. "Different kinds of fancy condiments, let's say, like cookies, treats, anything like that."

"What you think you're getting for two bags worth that should be under $100 quite often can be over $100," she adds. "It certainly effects the budget."

The survey also found that 26 per cent of Canadians believe the country is in a recession, while 59 per cent think Canada is headed towards one.