

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An injured moose has been euthanized after causing a stir on the morning commute in Ottawa's west-end.

The moose was spotted on Hwy 417 EB near Pinecrest just before 6:30 a.m.

Ottawa Police, OPP and Ministry of Natural Resources used several vehicles to trap the moose along the median between Pinecrest and Highway 416.

Video from the scene appeared to show the moose's right front leg was injured.

It took about two hours for an official from the Ministry of Natural Resources to arrive on scene to tranquilize the moose. It was removed from the highway around 9:30 a.m. A Ministry of Natural Resources spokesperson tells CTV News a decision was made to euthanize the moose.

More to come.