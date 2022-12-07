Mooney's Bay Hill will remain closed to tobogganers this winter

Families visit the toboggan hill at Mooney's Bay Park. Dec. 27, 2021. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa) Families visit the toboggan hill at Mooney's Bay Park. Dec. 27, 2021. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina