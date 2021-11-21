OTTAWA -- The Carleton Ravens quest for the first men's soccer national championship in school history ended in penalty kicks heartbreak.

The Universite de Montreal Carabins defeated the Ravens 5-4 in penalty kicks at the Ravens' Perch Sunday afternoon, claiming the U Sports national championship.

The gold medal game went to penalty kicks after the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

Ravens player Daniel Assaf forced penalty kicks with a goal in the 120th minute to tie the game.

Fans erupt as Carleton men’s soccer team score late in extra time in finals. Heading into penalty kicks. pic.twitter.com/J0CpD5ctYE — Jackie Perez CTV News (@JackiePerez__) November 21, 2021

This was the third time the Ravens appeared in the university soccer championship game. The Ravens also appeared in 2002 and 1984.

For the Montreal Carabans, this was the second championship in five years. The Carabans also won the U Sports title in 2018.

The 2020 championship tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.

Guelph and Cape Breton played for bronze earlier in the day at Carleton University. The Cape Breton Capers won the match 2-0.

With files from The Canadian Press.