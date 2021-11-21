Advertisement
Montreal defeats Carleton Ravens to win U Sports men's soccer championship
The Carleton Ravens (red and black jerseys) face the Montreal Carabins in the gold medal game of the U Sports championship at Carleton University. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- The Carleton Ravens quest for the first men's soccer national championship in school history ended in penalty kicks heartbreak.
The Universite de Montreal Carabins defeated the Ravens 5-4 in penalty kicks at the Ravens' Perch Sunday afternoon, claiming the U Sports national championship.
The gold medal game went to penalty kicks after the game ended in a 2-2 draw.
Ravens player Daniel Assaf forced penalty kicks with a goal in the 120th minute to tie the game.
This was the third time the Ravens appeared in the university soccer championship game. The Ravens also appeared in 2002 and 1984.
For the Montreal Carabans, this was the second championship in five years. The Carabans also won the U Sports title in 2018.
The 2020 championship tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19.
Guelph and Cape Breton played for bronze earlier in the day at Carleton University. The Cape Breton Capers won the match 2-0.
With files from The Canadian Press.