Montfort Hospital names road in honour of Gisele Lalonde
The Montfort Hospital is honouring the woman who led the campaign to save the east end hospital from closure with a street.
The hospital unveiled 'Voie Gisèle Lalonde' on Thursday, marking the one-year anniversary of the death of Gisèle Lalonde. The road linking the Aviation Parkway to the hospital has been named in Lalonde's honour.
"We wanted to highlight Mrs. Lalonde's important legacy," Dr. Bernard Leduc, President and CEO of the hospital, said in a statement.
"The 'Voie Gisèle Lalonde' is used by the majority of our staff, and by many people in our community, every day. Mrs. Lalonde's name is now prominently displayed near the hospital she so passionately defended; it's a symbol of her contribution, of this historic battle, and a reminder that we must continue to defend the rights of francophone communities."
Lalonde was the former mayor of Vanier, and became a member of the Order of Canada in 2003. An Ottawa school, école secondaire publique Gisèle-Lalonde, is named after her.
