Missing Ottawa man located safe and sound, Ottawa police say
Published Wednesday, October 27, 2021 2:07PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 7:37PM EDT
An Ottawa Police cruiser is seen near the Elgin Street police station in Ottawa, on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a missing 85-year-old man has been located safe and sound.
The man was reported missing on Wednesday.
CTV News Ottawa has removed the man's name and image from our web story and social media channels.