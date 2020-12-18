OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say officers have located a missing nine-month-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert.

Nearly two hours after the Amber Alert was issued, police tweeted, "missing nine-month-old girl has been located safe. Suspect is in custody."

Ottawa police thanked Gatineau police for help in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police issued an Amber Alert just after 3 p.m., saying a nine-month-old girl was last seen with her mother in an area just west of downtown Ottawa.

CTV News Ottawa has removed their names and photos.