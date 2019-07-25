

Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.

Tara Sculptor was last seen boarding a bus to North Bay from Ottawa on June 1.

She's described as 5'6", 180 lbs., with auburn, shoulder-length hair, and scarring on her face and body.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Tara is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca.