MISSING: 34-year-old Tara Sculptor
Tara Sculptor, 34, was last seen June 1, 2019 boarding a bus headed to North Bay. (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, July 25, 2019 10:31AM EDT
Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 34-year-old woman.
Tara Sculptor was last seen boarding a bus to North Bay from Ottawa on June 1.
She's described as 5'6", 180 lbs., with auburn, shoulder-length hair, and scarring on her face and body.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Tara is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Ottawa Police Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca.