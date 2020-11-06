Advertisement
Missing 26-year-old woman, last seen in west end, found safe
Published Friday, November 6, 2020 4:24PM EST Last Updated Saturday, November 7, 2020 4:16PM EST
File photo.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say a 26-year-old woman who had been missing since earlier this week has been safely located.
Police reported on Friday that she was last seen in the overnight hours, between Nov. 3 and 4, in the Carlington area.
In an update on Saturday afternoon, Ottawa police said she had been located safe and sound.
Since she has now been located, CTV News has removed her name and photo from this article.