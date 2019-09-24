

CTV Ottawa





Councillor Rick Chiarelli has confirmed he is on a formal leave of absence from city hall after being rushed to hospital in mid-August.

Chiarelli is currently mired in a sexual harassment scandal at city hall. Several women who used to work for him have accused him of making inappropriate remarks about what they should wear to events.

Chiarelli has not responded to the allegations, Tuesday’s statement on his medical leave are his first public comments in weeks.

He writes:

“I have attempted to follow my doctor's instructions… almost completely eliminating work and stress activity and attending follow-up appointments. Unfortunately, I have been too ill to formalize the process until now. With the assistance and urging of my doctors, I am able to do so today. I hope to return to my duties as soon as possible, but must continue to focus on my recovery.”





At least one complaint against Chiarelli has been made to the Integrity Commissioner.

One woman alleged Chiarelli asked her to wear revealing clothing that showed “side-boob”.

Another woman alleged Chiarelli told her another female employee “grinded a potential volunteer at an event until he ejaculated”.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

On his medical leave, Chiarelli says in his statement that “medical documentation has been made available to the City Clerk on a confidential basis.”