Minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road that led to power outage

A driver suffered minor injuries in crash on Hawthorne Road early Sunday that led to a power outage later in the morning.

Ottawa paramedics say the driver, a 36-year-old man, hit a hydro pole on Hawthorne near Hunt Club just before 4 a.m. Ottawa police were on scene and restricting access to Hawthorne Road early Sunday morning.

The driver was taken to hospital in stable condition.

At around 9:15 a.m., Hydro Ottawa reported a power outage affecting more than 7,200 customers in several neighbourhoods in southeast Ottawa.

Hydro Ottawa said in an automated email that it was a forced outage for emergency repairs. Spokesperson Josée Larocque confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that crews had to switch power off briefly to perform repairs on the damaged pole on Hawthorne Road.

Power was restored to affected customers within half an hour as they were switched to a different generating station while workers completed the repairs.