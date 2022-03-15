Mild temperatures continue in Ottawa, high above zero expected all week
The mild temperatures continue in Ottawa, as the snow slowly melts away.
According Environment Canada, Tuesday will be mainly cloudy, clearing midday. The high will be 2 degrees.
A clear night is expected, with a low of minus 5.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy to start the day, a high of 7 degrees.
The sun will be out shining on Thursday, it is expected to be sunny and a high in the double – digits – 14 degrees.
The work week rounds out with a cloudy and potentially rainy Friday. High of 7 degrees.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Transport Canada investigating whether Freedom Convoy supporters aboard flight were screened for vaccination
Transport Canada is looking into a chartered flight that brought supporters of the so-called Freedom Convoy from Western Canada to Ottawa last month, to ensure passengers were properly screened for COVID-19 vaccination.
Suspect in killing of Muslim family in London, Ont., may have accessed neo-Nazi site on dark web: documents
New court documents revealed to media that the 20-year-old man accused of killing a Muslim family in London, Ont., had what appeared to be 'hate related material' on a device and may have consumed white supremacist content on the dark web.
Decorated Canadian veteran sentenced in death of former common-law partner
A mother of three and decorated Canadian veteran of the war in Afghanistan has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for the death of her former common-law partner.
Anti-war protester interrupts Russian state TV with 'NO WAR' sign
An anti-war protester interrupted a live broadcast on one of Russia's major state television channels to display a sign urging viewers not to believe propaganda in favour of the invasion of Ukraine.
Canadian volunteer fighter injured in missile attack in Ukraine
A Canadian man was injured when a military base near Ukraine's western border was struck by Russian missiles on the weekend, says the head of an organization now helping the volunteer fighter get back home.
CTV NEWS IN FINLAND | Russians who oppose the war in Ukraine are leaving through Finland
Thousands of Russians have been fleeing the country through trains to Finland, some avoiding sanctions and others escaping police crackdown against those who oppose the war in Ukraine.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Lviv reopens Second World War bunker in city park
With missile strikes still threatening the western Ukraine city of Lviv, a decades-old military bunker has found a renewed purpose for local Ukrainians.
Lewis calls Bill 21 'religious discrimination,' Poilievre hopes Quebec repeals law
Conservative leadership contender and rookie MP Leslyn Lewis on Monday called a Quebec law restricting public servants in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work 'explicit religious discrimination.'
1958-2022 | Scott Hall, pro wrestling's 'Bad Guy' and leader of NWO, dies at 63
Scott Hall, professional wrestling’s 'Bad Guy' who revolutionized the industry as a founding member of the New World Order faction, has died. He was 63.
Atlantic
'Never say never': N.B.'s chief medical officer not promising the end of COVID-19 restrictions forever
For New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health, Monday’s removal of the mandatory order won’t change much.
Sister confirms death of man who spent five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia
A family member has confirmed that a fisherman who was lifted from the ocean Sunday after spending five hours in waters off eastern Nova Scotia has died.
Victim of N.S. home invasion dies, family wants 'Justice For Vernon'
Adam Lawrence describes his stepfather, Vernon Doucet, as a man who would step up to help anyone in his community, anytime.
Toronto
Premier Doug Ford to make an announcement in Brampton Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to make an announcement in Brampton Tuesday afternoon alongside Health Minister Christine Elliott and Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop.
Ontario to table legislation making PSW wage increase permanent: government source
The Ontario government is planning to soon make permanent an hourly wage increase for personal support workers that was brought in during the pandemic.
Montreal
Quebec dad spearheads 'immunoclip' face mask campaign to honour late daughter
'I made her a promise to go as far as I can with this little 'i'. This little letter can give quality of life for those people like Emilie around the world,' said Louis Sansfacon.
Jean Charest, Conservative leadership candidate and former Quebec premier, tests positive for COVID-19
Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest has tested positive for COVID-19.
'Tears of joy' as 11-year-old Montreal girl breathes normally for the first time
In a series of long and complex operations, a surgeon was able to reconstruct an 11-year-old girl's weak and damaged trachea using moulds and cartilage from her ribs.
Northern Ontario
Federal minimum wage rising to $15.55 per hour in April
Employment and Social Development Canada has announced that the federal minimum wage will increase from $15 to $15.55 per hour on April 1, 2022.
London
Health officials warn COVID risk remains high despite gradual reopening
The COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
Mayor hopes for ‘closure’ as search for missing Mitchell girl enters second week
The community of Mitchell is rallying around searchers and the family of a 10-year-old girl who went missing more than a week ago in Whirl Creek.
Winnipeg
Manitoba's public health orders have officially ended
Just over two years since the start of the pandemic, the Manitoba government has officially lifted its public health orders.
'This is a first for us': Winnipeg car-sharing service hit by gas theft
A car-sharing business in Winnipeg says it too has had fuel stolen from one of its fleet vehicles in what police say is a potentially deadly method of gas theft.
Kitchener
Police investigating sudden death in Waterloo
Police have released few details about the death but say it is not considered suspicious.
Fences go up along Ezra Avenue ahead of potential St. Patrick's Day street party
Waterloo is preparing for the potential return of a large unsanctioned street party on Ezra Avenue for St. Patrick's Day.
Calgary
'We must do everything possible to avert a hurricane of hunger': War in Ukraine threatens global food supplies
The United Nations Secretary General issued a stark warning Monday that the war in Ukraine is putting pressure on the world's food supplies and could lead to further conflicts around the world.
Woman killed after boulder fell on her Jeep on B.C. highway remembered as 'exceptional human being'
A woman who died after a boulder fell on her Jeep while she was travelling on a B.C. highway is being remembered in an obituary as an "exceptional human being, respected and loved by everyone she knew.”
Alberta reports 18 COVID-19 weekend deaths
Eighteen Albertans in the 60- to 90-year-old age group were reported to have died of the disease since Friday.
Saskatoon
'Heart of the community:' Sask. town feels loss of historic hotel
Cabri Mayor David Gossard is still having trouble believing the gathering place of his small town in southwestern Saskatchewan is gone.
Sask. woman sues health authority, staff, over husband's death
The widow of a man who died in hospital last year is arguing negligence by staff and the Saskatchewan Health Authority lead to his death.
As Sask. begins to warm, here's how to prepare for the spring melt
Saskatchewan should soon finally begin to thaw, Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Terri Lang said.
Edmonton
Outcome of Tuesday's byelection a lose-lose for Alberta premier: political scientists
Political pundits say there will be one clear loser in Tuesday's byelection in northern Alberta, but it won't be any of the candidates.
Convicted Edmonton landlord Abdullah Shah shot dead Sunday
Disreputable landlord Abdullah Shah, formerly known as Carmen Pervez, was killed Sunday outside his Edmonton home.
Vancouver
Metro Vancouver church expands daycare program to prepare for Ukrainian families
A church in Metro Vancouver is expanding its daycare program in preparation for families arriving from Ukraine.
Why are so many British Columbians still wearing masks indoors?
B.C.’s indoor mask mandate was lifted on Friday. But at movie theatres, malls and grocery stores across the province, many people are still choosing to wear face coverings.
Stabbing suspect sought after pub brawl in Kamloops sends 3 people to hospital: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect after a pub brawl sent three people to hospital with stab wounds over the weekend.
Regina
Former patient alleges physical, sexual abuse at Sask. tuberculosis hospital
It’s been more than six decades since Ben Pratt was first admitted to a tuberculosis (TB) sanatorium in Fort Qu'Appelle, Sask., but the George Gordon First Nation man still remembers the abuse he experienced like it was yesterday.
Property Management Company frustrated with province’s commitment to affordable housing projects
Affordable housing developer Jenn Denouden says the provincial government is proving difficult to work with, as her projects are not getting approved for funding.