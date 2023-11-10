Melissa Lamb to return to CTV Morning Live

CTV News is excited to welcome Melissa Lamb back to CTV Morning Live.

Melissa is passionate about morning television, spending many mornings showcasing what she loves – fashion, beauty, cooking, crafting and decor.

"She brings the perfect mix of lifestyle along with news and information to CTV Morning Live. For the past five years, Melissa has been a lifestyle expert, brand ambassador and content creator," said Peter Angione, CTV News Ottawa's director of news and information programming.

Melissa was born in the small country town of Vankleek Hill, Ont., but grew up in Ottawa. She’s spent the past 10 years in front of the cameras as a television host. Most recently, she worked on CTV Morning Live delivering the weather and hosting.

"Looking forward to waking up with you every day and being part of this incredible crew," Melissa said.

Melissa will join Rosey Edeh and Stefan Keyes as co-host as CTV Morning Live continues to evolve the on-air format, helping to build better digital content.

We look forward to welcoming Melissa back to the CTV Morning Live team beginning on Nov. 13.