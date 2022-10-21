Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
It was more than 10 days after a convoy of big-rig trucks and protesters against COVID-19 mandates and the Liberal government had arrived in the capital and embedded themselves in downtown streets, forcing businesses to close and setting off a chaotic few weeks.
The federal Liberals invoked the Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 for the first time in Canadian history, which brought in extraordinary temporary powers aimed at clearing the protesters who had occupied downtown streets around Parliament Hill. The Public Order Emergency Commission, an independent public inquiry required under the act, is examining the circumstances of that choice.
Pardy said when he met Peter Sloly, who at that time was Ottawa's police chief, he was surprised by the reception.
"Overall the tone, I would say, was very antagonistic, it was disrespectful," Pardy said Friday during his testimony before a public inquiry into the use of the federal Emergencies Act.
Pardy said he and his team of experts in public order and emergency planning came from around the country to help, but he said it was clear Sloly did not trust them.
"He made it very clear from my view, in conversation I had, that there were people in the (provincial) ministry that wanted them to fail," Pardy said.
Sloly is expected to to testify before the commission, which is scheduled to hold public hearings until Nov. 25 in downtown Ottawa.
In one of their first meetings on Feb. 9, Ottawa police shared a concept plan for how they planned to handle to protest, but Pardy felt it wasn't broad enough.
Ottawa police planned to start clearing streets one at a time, but Sloly acknowledged it would take a lot of resources. Pardy said Sloly also appeared suspicious other agencies would make good on their commitment to bring other officers to help with the situation.
Sloly was asking for support officers to come from the OPP, the Mounties and other agencies, but Pardy said they could not commit to sending them without a plan for when they got there.
"You need to know what these people are going to be doing when they get there, right down to where they stay and who's feeding them," Pardy told the commission.
"You need those basics in place. None of that was in place."
Ottawa's police service is renowned for its skill in handling major events and protests, Pardy said, given its status as Canada's capital city. But when he arrived in February Pardy said he asked: "What's going on? What happened to you guys?"
OPP Supt. Craig Abrams told the public inquiry in earlier testimony that he was in a February meeting with Sloly, who told his staff he would ask for double the number of officers they thought they needed.
The statement concerned Abrams enough to raise it with his superior officer, and the next day Sloly announced a request for 1,800 officers from other police agencies.
"I only said that I was suspicious how they could come up with a number like that, and certainly the suggestion that number would be doubled," Abrams said during cross-examination by Sloly's lawyer Tom Curry on Friday.
Abrams said he was suspicious because there didn't appear to be an integrated plan in place at that point, so he didn't understand where the number could have come from.
The comments led to a tense exchange at the inquiry with Sloly's lawyer, who accused Abrams of casting doubt on the request for resources to end what had been deemed an illegal occupation.
"What did you think you were doing?" Curry asked, demanding to know whether Abrams thought he was acting in the interest of Ottawa police, Ottawa residents and the federal government.
Abrams said he was acting in the interest of his OPP officers.
While the protest continued in Ottawa, tandem protests began to pop at border crossings across the country.
On Feb. 7, protesters blockaded the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. Documents submitted to the inquiry as evidence show the OPP considered this a greater priority for resources than the protest in Ottawa.
Abrams said he agreed the Windsor blockade had a greater economic impact than the protest in Ottawa.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2022.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
Emergencies Act inquiry: What initial police testimony says about 'Freedom Convoy' preparation and response
Over the last few days, the national inquiry examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act has been hearing from initial police witnesses from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ottawa Police Service (OPS). With more police testimony scheduled in the days ahead, here are some key findings so far.
Netflix to crack down on account sharing, will begin rollout in early 2023
As Netflix looks to stay competitive in an environment with multiple streaming services, the platform will be introducing additional fees for shared accounts starting in early 2023. Details on the exact prices have not been released yet.
Federal handgun freeze now in effect amid fears MPs will water down the measure
Federal regulations aimed at capping the number of handguns in Canada took effect Friday amid concerns from firearm-control advocates that MPs will weaken the effect through changes to accompanying legislation.
WATCH LIVE | Meetings between Ottawa police and other agencies 'unprofessional and disrespectful'
When former Ontario Provincial Police chief Supt. Carson Pardy arrived in Ottawa with a team of police experts on a cold evening in February, he expected a warmer welcome from Ottawa police.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued a subpoena Friday to Donald Trump, exercising its subpoena power against the former president who lawmakers say is the 'central cause' of a co-ordinated, multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Despite serving shortest term ever, Liz Truss is entitled to US$129,000 a year as a former prime minister
Liz Truss quit her post as Britain's prime minister just 45 days into the job, but she will be able to claim expenses of up to 115,000 pounds (US$129,000) a year for the rest of her life.
Canada Post hiring for hundreds of postal clerk jobs this holiday season
Canada Post is looking to fill hundreds of postal clerk positions over the holiday season in multiple provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at how where the jobs are and how you can apply.
RCMP assistant commissioner Eric Stubbs hired as new Ottawa police chief
RCMP Assistant Commissioner Eric Stubbs has been hired as the new Chief of the Ottawa Police Service.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton community comes together to help senior who's been without power since Fiona
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region last month.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Toronto
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
-
'Clinging to the middle': Experts expect Tory headed to re-election in Toronto
John Tory had absorbed the verbal jabs and endured the criticism of his record as his rivals at this week's mayoral debate slammed his eight-year tenure leading Canada's most populous city.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Quebec reality show contestants kicked out for bullying castmates
The expulsion of three candidates from the Quebec reality show Occupation Double for bullying has caused a stir in the media this week and has renewed a conversation on the issue.
Northern Ontario
-
Lotto Max jackpot longest winner drought, second largest prize pool
The Lotto Max jackpot has now gone the longest period in history without being won, pushing prizing for the next draw to a near record.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new team bus with testimonials from former players
The Sudbury Wolves unveiled the team's new travel bus Friday as the wolf pack heads to Kitchener.
London
-
Area funeral director has beat deadly cancer four times
When it comes to our own personal health, it is perhaps the most devastating news one could hear, "You have cancer."
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
ER crisis hot topic during health care town hall
From marathon emergency room wait times to staff shortages across public health care — London New Democrat MPPs heard an earful from concerned residents Thursday night at a town hall meeting on health care.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP release new details about Indian migrant family who died at border
Mounties have confirmed some of the movements of an Indian migrant family who froze to death near the U.S.-Canadian border earlier this year, but say they are still unsure how they made it to Manitoba.
-
Pedestrian dies after being hit by semi-truck on Perimeter Highway
Perimeter Highway crash leaves one person dead
-
'We will seek justice': Defacement of Louis Riel's gravesite sparks outrage
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is expressing its outrage after Louis Riel's gravesite was defaced earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Students at Cambridge high school line track with food for a good cause
Just under 3,000 non-perishable items were collected during a food drive at Jacob Hespeler Secondary School.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
Psychiatrist says Alberta man who killed his mother suffered psychotic episode
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen.
-
Calgary Community Painters Society celebrates 50th birthday
A community of Calgary painters are celebrating a milestone anniversary Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Family left reeling after Sask. woman's suspicious death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
Sask. man gets bike rack ticket withdrawn
A Saskatoon man who received a ticket related to the bike rack on his SUV has had his ticket withdrawn.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
-
16-month sentence for man who assaulted Muslim women in mall parking lot
Richard Bradley Stevens has been sentenced to 16 months in jail and two years probation for assaulting two Muslim women in an Edmonton parking lot in 2020.
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting under investigation in Langley
Homicide investigators were called to Langley late Thursday night after a fatal shooting.
-
'I can't wait to get started': David Eby outlines plans for first 100 days as B.C. premier
David Eby outlined his plans for his first 100 days in office Friday, after becoming premier-designate of British Columbia.
-
B.C. drought by the numbers: Vancouver, Victoria saw less than 10% of average rainfall since July
While rain returned to southern B.C. Friday, it may take time for the region to recover from staggeringly low levels of precipitation recorded since mid-summer.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Meet the Sask. woman who won $100K to create her dream Airbnb
A woman from Saskatchewan will be able to bring her dream Airbnb to life after winning a $100,000 prize.
-
Legal single-game sports betting coming to Sask. on Nov. 3
Saskatchewan’s province-run online gaming and sports betting site is scheduled to launch in early November.