Meet the 77-year-old artist responsible for rock sculptures at Remic Rapids Park

For decades, rock sculptures at Remic Rapids Park along the Ottawa River have been attracting visitors.

Biking, driving, walking or even paddling – you've probably seen them. Gravity-defying creations—balanced rock sculptures.

How they got there is no mystery, it's the work of artist John Felice Ceprano.

"This place is so inspirational. It just motivates me to work," he tells CTV News Ottawa as he fine-tunes a sculpture on Friday. "While I'm taking the stones and I'm positioning them in such a way that I'm creating a new space."

"I can't take all the credit nature provided all of these rocks here," he adds.

He's been doing this since 1986; his work supported by the National Capital Commission since the year 2000.

"It creates an enormous amount of happiness in me and also allows me to meet enormous numbers of people every day."

The 77-year-old artist creates the sculptures by hand, using stones found in the river.

John Felice Ceprano creates balanced rock sculptures at Remic Rapids Park along the Ottawa River. (Peter Szperling/CTV News Ottawa)

"I haven't got a clue what they weigh. All I know is I know how to use my body, like, almost in the form of Tai chi."

There is no glue, no screws, no adhesive – balancing the rocks comes down to physics, using the power of gravity.

"Well, I use small wedged rocks — I call them shims — wedged rocks, small, very small, a couple of millimeters, and they go in between the surfaces of the two rocks. But I also try to let the rock find its place too."

And like a sand castle washing away, the rocks are affected by the weather. Ceprano is on site daily maintaining the art.

"That's part of the process. I mean, that's part of the dance of creation," he says.

A worthy effort for the many visitors stopping by.

"It's just beautiful. Every single rock is gorgeous and they all tell a story," a visitor tells CTV News.

"I think this is a gem," says another.

It's a popular destination to bring out-of-town visitors, too.

"My sister is visiting the country, she just insisted that we have to be here today," says another person watching Ceprano work.

A fixture along the Ottawa River, "being in harmony with nature," says Ceprano.