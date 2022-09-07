McKenney pledges to build 25 years' worth of cycling infrastructure in 1 term if elected

Mayoral candidate Catherine McKenney has announced a $250-million plan to fast-track cycling infrastructure in the city, promising to build 25 years’ worth of bike lanes in a single council term.

“As Mayor, I will transform Ottawa into one of the best cities in the world for cycling,” McKenney said in a news release.

McKenney said the project would be financed through a $250-million green bond to build bike lanes and multi-use pathways.

McKenney claims the move would save on cost escalations of future construction and would also save on wear-and-tear on roads as more people use bicycles instead of cars.

“We need protected bike lanes that make more people feel safe and comfortable getting around this city on a bike. Bikes are good for our health, and for our environment. They give people the option to step out of their cars, to help them explore a whole new side of our city," they said.

The city of Ottawa has hundreds of kilometres of bicycle and multi-use paths, including approximately 50 km of bike lanes that are maintained through the winter months.

This is the second major platform announcement from McKenney this week, following a pledge to freeze transit fares and make OC Transpo free for riders 17 and younger if elected.

McKenney is among 14 candidates vying for the mayor’s seat in the Oct. 24 election, alongside Brandon Bay, Bob Chiarelli, Bernard Couchman, Graham MacDonald, Catherine McKenney, Ade Olumide, Param Singh, Mark Sutcliffe, Mike Maguire, Celine Debassige, Gregory Guevara, Nour Kadri, Zed Chebib, and Jacob Solomon.