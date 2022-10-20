McKenney and Sutcliffe to participate in final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election
The two leading contenders for mayor will meet in the final major debate of Ottawa's municipal election campaign tonight, four days before voters head to the polls.
United Way East Ontario, in collaboration with the Ottawa Board of Trade and Ottawa and District Labour Council, and in partnership with Carleton University will host the mayoral debate.
It begins at 7 p.m. at Carleton University's Dominion-Chalmers Church, hosted by CTV News Ottawa chief anchor Graham Richardson and Newstalk 580 CFRA's Kristy Cameron.
The United Way East Ontario says Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe will participate in the 90-minute debate.
"Together, our organizations believe that economic development, social justice, and labour rights are intertwined. We want to know how each of Ottawa’s top-polling mayoral candidates plans to tackle key issues such as community trust, landmark infrastructure, and affordable housing through this lens," the United Way said in a media release.
"Our community is in a time of significant upheaval: we are recovering from lasting impacts of hate, division, and disruption to our city caused by the convoy occupation; and we are rebuilding due to struggles created by the pandemic.
"During what continue to be unprecedented times, this election represents the first change in leadership for the city in more than a decade."
The debate comes with four days left in a municipal election campaign that started in May, when candidates were allowed to register to run for office.
A Nanos Research poll for CTV News Ottawa shows McKenney and Sutcliffe in a tight race for mayor, with McKenney receiving support from 29 per cent of respondents, compared to 24 per cent for Sutcliffe.
There are 14 candidates on the ballot running to succeed Jim Watson as mayor of Ottawa, after the three-term mayor decided not to seek re-election.
Ottawa voters head to the polls on Monday.
CTV News Ottawa and CTVNewsOttawa.ca will have complete coverage of the 2022 municipal election on Monday.
