Mayoral candidates pickup high profile endorsements ahead of election day

Voters line up outside an advance polling station in Ottawa. Oct. 14, 2022. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa) Voters line up outside an advance polling station in Ottawa. Oct. 14, 2022. (Chris Black/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia launches criminal probe after 11 recruits shot dead

Russia has opened a criminal investigation after gunmen shot dead 11 people at a military training ground near the Ukrainian border, authorities said on Sunday, as fighting raged in eastern and southern Ukraine. Russia's RIA news agency, citing the defence ministry, said two gunmen had opened fire during a firearms training exercise on Saturday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina