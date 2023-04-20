Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store

Altea Active is planning a 129,000-square-foot 'wellness and social club' in the former Canadian Tire at Carling and Clyde avenues. (Rendering: Altea Active) Altea Active is planning a 129,000-square-foot 'wellness and social club' in the former Canadian Tire at Carling and Clyde avenues. (Rendering: Altea Active)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour

A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.

Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities

Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina