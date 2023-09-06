Mask requirements returning to Ottawa Hospital ahead of fall virus season

The Ottawa Hospital is bringing back some mandatory masking rules this fall.

In a statement Wednesday, a hospital spokesperson said that the Ottawa Hospital is updating its masking guidelines ahead of the fall respiratory season, as it anticipates increased spread of influenza, RSV and COVID-19.

Starting Monday, Sept. 11, masking will be required in all clinical areas and waiting rooms, including inpatient units, patient rooms, nursing stations and ambulatory care areas.

These requirements will be in place for the duration of the respiratory virus season, the hospital says.

The Ottawa Hospital eased some of its masking requirements over the summer, making them optional in public spaces, non-clinical areas, and clinical areas where direct patient care is not provided, like nursing stations and unit hallways. The change coming this Monday returns masking to those clinical areas where direct patient care is not provided.

Masks will remain optional, but recommended, in non-clinical areas, such as administrative spaces meeting rooms and public areas like the cafeteria.

The Montfort Hospital, the Queensway Carleton Hospital and CHEO require masking in all clinical areas.