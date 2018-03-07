

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa police have released a picture of a man wanted for breaking and entering into a Merivale Road business just south of Westgate Shopping Centre.

Police say the alleged incident happened just before 4 a.m. on January 20.

The suspect is accused of smashing a window of a business at the corner of Merivale Road and Thames Street to gain entry. Police say he looked around but left empty-handed.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian man

20-30 years old

Wearing a dark jacket with a grey hooded jacket underneath, and a grey baseball cap

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Ottawa Police at 613-236-122, ext. 2655. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.