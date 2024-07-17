Man suffers serious injuries in ByWard Market stabbing

Ottawa police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries during an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says emergency services responded to a call at around 2:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Clarence Street.

An adult male was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Ottawa police say one person was arrested, but did not provide details on the suspect or the charges.

An investigation is ongoing.