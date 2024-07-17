Man suffers serious injuries in ByWard Market stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating after a man suffered serious injuries during an overnight stabbing in the ByWard Market.
Ottawa paramedics spokesperson Marc-Antoine Deschamps says emergency services responded to a call at around 2:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of Clarence Street.
An adult male was found with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in serious, but stable condition.
His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.
Ottawa police say one person was arrested, but did not provide details on the suspect or the charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa police officers getting more photo radar tickets: report
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW From lifestyle changes to climate change, why some Canadians are delaying having children
Some Canadians feel stuck between a rock and a hard place when considering starting a family, while others are concerned about what their child's future could look like.
Traces of cyanide are found in the blood of Vietnamese and Americans found dead in a Bangkok hotel
Initial autopsy results showed traces of cyanide in the blood of six Vietnamese and American guests at a central Bangkok luxury hotel and one of them is believed to have poisoned the others over a bad investment, Thai authorities said Wednesday.
The stepped-up security around Trump is apparent, with agents walling him off from RNC crowds
Trump campaign officials declined to comment on the stepped-up security and how it might impact his interactions going forward.
The guidance for RSV vaccines has changed. Here's what Canadian seniors need to know
Health officials recently changed the guidelines for respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Here's what Canadians need to know about the guidance and the virus itself.
Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
opinion How to turn your hobbies into income during retirement
In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some simple steps retirees can take to use their pastimes to earn money.
Amazon Prime Day is a big event for scammers, experts warn
Amazon Prime Day is here, and experts are reminding consumers to be wary of scams. Here's what you need to know.
JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president, will introduce himself to a national audience at the RNC
Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance will introduce himself to a national audience Wednesday as he addresses the Republican National Convention.
What is leading to low attendance at one of the country's most popular football stadiums?
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have one of the strongest fan bases in the league but are having a tough time filling their stadium this year.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Memorial, fundraisers launched for Wolfville, N.S., youth who died in flood
The Wolfville, N.S., community is mourning the loss of 13-year-old Eli Young, who died amid the downpours in the region last week.
-
Heat warnings blanket the Maritimes Wednesday, humidex values expected to reach mid 30s
Heat warnings are in effect across all three Maritime provinces cautioning of very warm and humid conditions Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday.
-
Man in hospital after shooting in north end Halifax
Police in Halifax are investigating a shooting in the north end of the city.
Toronto
-
Don Valley Parkway reopens after record-breaking rainfall, flooding in Toronto
The Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway have reopened this morning following record-breaking rainfall in Toronto on Tuesday that caused widespread flooding.
-
What to know about insurance claims after Tuesday's flash flooding
As people in southern Ontario survey the damage done by intense flash flooding on Tuesday, the Insurance Bureau of Canada says residents need to figure out what their policies cover.
-
Half of Ontarians support union’s goals in ongoing LCBO strike: poll
Fewer than one-third of Ontarians say they want the provincial government to intervene to end the 12-day strike at Ontario’s main liquor retailer, while about half are supportive of the striking union’s demands.
Montreal
-
Quebec business owner says city not granting signage permit over concerns about English word
The owner of a Quebec-based party supply store is criticizing the City of Brossard for not issuing a signage permit due to concerns about the English word "party."
-
Old Montreal restaurant owner victim of break-in, worries about his neighbourhood
Youssef Shanab spent much of his Monday night at his restaurant in Old Montreal even though it wasn't even open.
-
Gunshots fired in Montreal North
Montreal police are investigating after at least two gunshots were fired in the borough of Montreal North.
Northern Ontario
-
Heavy rain opens massive sinkhole in northern Ont.
Cleanup is continuing after a storm bringing intense rain to parts of northeastern Ontario passed through the region on Monday washing out roads and creating sinkholes.
-
Popular home lottery in Sudbury ending in 2025, Kinsmen announce
The Sudbury Kinsmen announced Tuesday that it’s ending its Showcase Sweepstakes, which offered a top prize of a new home.
-
Timmins suspects recorded unprovoked assault on their cellphones, police say
The Timmins Police Service and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects responsible for an unprovoked assault early Monday morning.
Windsor
-
Abduction, torture of 3 people leads to 12 suspects charged: Windsor police
Windsor police have charged 12 suspects in connection with the abduction and torture of three people and investigators believe there may be more victims.
-
Overnight storm rips through area of Remington Park
Eddie Beaune watched a tree fall to the ground during Monday night's storm at 3 a.m. “My dog was barking his head off. He wouldn't eat,” Beaune said. “I thought maybe he usually wakes me up when he has to go to the bathroom so I open the door and he wouldn't even leave the porch.”
-
Humidity rules the Windsor-Essex forecast on Wednesday
A break from the rain but not a break from the humidity across Windsor-Essex on Wednesday. There is still a 40 per cent chance of showers but the rest of the week and most of the weekend is expected to be a little drier.
London
-
Fatal crash being investigated in Huron County
Around 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency services responded to a crash between a pickup truck and a semi-truck in the area of Perth Road 164 and Sunshine Line in South Huron — about 20 km southeast of Exeter.
-
OPP recover body from waters off Port Stanley beach
OPP have confirmed to CTV News that a body has been pulled from Lake Erie as of 2:55 p.m.
-
Working CO detector alerts home occupants of leak
London fire is reminding the public to make sure all homes have working carbon monoxide detectors after an incident on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home on Deveron Crescent where occupants were waiting outside, as instructed.
Kitchener
-
Second body recovered from Grand River after women seen struggling on the water
The search for two women who ran into trouble while out on the Grand River in Kitchener, Ont. has ended as a second body has been recovered.
-
Standoff ends after barricaded man surrenders in Kitchener
A police standoff in South Kitchener is over and one person is in custody after what neighbours described as a dramatic scene on Tuesday afternoon.
-
Heavy rainfall floods roads, trails and parks in Waterloo Region
The heavy downpour on Tuesday morning caused some severe – but temporary – flooding across Waterloo Region and beyond.
Barrie
-
Homicide under investigation in Midland
Police in Midland are investigating a homicide following a call for service on Monday afternoon.
-
Trent-Severn Waterway adjusting dam due to heavy rainfall
Heavy rainfall has forced Trent-Severn Waterway management to adjust dam.
-
Barrie's busking program seeks brave artists
Permits are available for buskers to perform in downtown Barrie.
Winnipeg
-
'No eviction notices, nothing': Tenants of Winnipeg apartment left homeless after rooms cleared out
Residents at a College Avenue apartment could be left homeless after being evicted earlier this week.
-
'Not in this area': Linden Woods residents concerned about drug treatment centre in the area
Homeowners in Linden Woods are pushing back against a drug treatment centre in a home in the area.
-
Have you seen this painting? Woman looking for lost artwork
An art student who was ordered to vacate her McDermot Avenue home says an important painting has gone missing.
Calgary
-
50 water rescues in 2 weeks have Calgary first responders urging caution
It's only two weeks into July, but Calgary's first responders are putting out another safety warning after responding to roughly 50 water rescues this month alone.
-
Black bear euthanized after killing small dog in Canmore
A black bear was euthanized after killing a dog in Canmore, Alta., over the weekend.
-
Air conditioner use on the rise over the past decade, according to Statistics Canada
With another heat warning in much of Alberta, it’s a hot market for air conditioners.
Edmonton
-
"A sleeper problem": Ontario research team studies hailstorms in Olds, Alta.
Researchers from Ontario are spending their summer in Olds, Alta., to take a closer look at the province's hail systems.
-
Heat could hang over Alberta for 10 days, bringing highs up to 36 C
A heat warning has been issued for large parts of Alberta, where Environment Canada is warning daytime highs up to 36 C could linger for the next eight to 10 days.
-
Pickleball players robbed at gunpoint south of Edmonton: RCMP
Three people were robbed at gunpoint after a pickleball game in Millet, Alta., on Monday.
Regina
-
IN PICTURES: Here are some of the food items featured at Queen City Ex
The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is just two weeks away, which means there will also be plenty of food options for people to try.
-
'I was so excited': Two boys act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot for a day
Thanks to a joint effort between the Saskatchewan RCMP, the Alberta RCMP, and the Kids with Cancer Society, two boys were able to act as Commanding Officers of RCMP Depot in Regina for a day.
-
'We don’t install windows and doors': Contractors with similar name to fraudsters speak out
Two Regina-area contractors are speaking out on the impact a recent fraud case has had on their business.
Saskatoon
-
Cousins who beat up a 45-year-old man on Sask. farm sentenced
Two cousins who beat and tied up a 45-year-old man on a farm near Melfort in 2022 were given a two-year sentence on Monday, which will be served in the community.
-
Sask. government hires operator for Saskatoon's 'complex needs' shelter
The province has chosen a group to operate Saskatoon’s complex needs shelter as it inches towards opening.
-
Humboldt Broncos welcome home Brayden Klimosko as new head coach, GM
The Humboldt Broncos have announced Brayden Klimosko is taking over the reigns of his hometown hockey team, effective immediately.
Vancouver
-
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
'Just so grateful': B.C. man uses Google Lens to reunite woman with lost family heirloom
After more than three years, a B.C. woman has been reunited with a lost family heirloom.
Vancouver Island
-
'I feel like he did not die in vain': Family responds to report on tortured B.C. boy's death
The heartbreak over the death of an Indigenous 11-year-old Fraser Valley boy, tortured and then ultimately killed by his foster parents, was felt by all who knew him.
-
As wildfires spark, B.C. prepares for other emergency situations as well
With the public's eyes on the soaring wildfire risk, British Columbia's emergency officials continue to monitor and prepare for other emergencies as well, staying in close contact with local governments.
-
B.C. youth representative says official inaction led to boy's torturous death in foster care
British Columbia's representative for children and youth is calling for a complete overhaul of the province's foster care model following the torture and death of an 11-year-old boy in 2021.
Kelowna
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kelowna crash: RCMP
A motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash with an SUV Sunday afternoon, according to the Kelowna RCMP.
-
Crews searching for Alta. man swept away by river in B.C.
A search effort is underway for a man who was swept away by the North Thompson River in Kamloops on Friday.
-
1 dead, 17 displaced after Kelowna apartment fire
One person is dead and 17 others have been displaced after a stubborn fire burned overnight in a Kelowna apartment building.