OTTAWA—A man in his 50s remains in critical condition following a shooting outside a west-Ottawa gym Wednesday morning.

Ottawa Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 6:30 a.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Movati Athletic facility on Meadowlands Drive.

Police say a passerby was tending to the victim's injuries and that he was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say there have been 68 shootings in Ottawa so far this year.

The Guns and Gangs Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

More to come.....