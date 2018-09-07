

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A 25-year-old Brampton man is missing after jumping into the St. Lawrence River at Prescott.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers responded to a call about a man who jumped off the Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge around 6:30 p.m. Thursday .

The OPP, Canadian Coast Guard, the Edwardsburgh and Prescott Fire Rescue and the Ogdensburg Police Service searched the water Thursday night, but there was no sign of the man.

Police will only say the investigation is on-going.