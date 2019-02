Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An evening shooting in Ottawa’s east-end left a man with gunshot wounds.

Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 1100 block of Cummings Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators from East Division and the Gungs and Gangs Unit are investigating the shooting.

No one has been arrested.