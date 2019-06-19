Quick and easy summer recipes with Korey Kealey
Foodland Ontario
Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019 12:54PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 19, 2019 1:12PM EDT
Grilled Asparagus with South American Pepper Sauce
Standing Time: 30 minutes
Preparation Time: 5 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) minced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper
- 1/3 cup (75 mL) minced fresh Ontario Coriander or Parsley
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) minced Ontario Onion
- 3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil
- 1 tbsp (15 mL) each water and white vinegar
- 1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano
- 1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper
- 1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) smoked paprika or crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed
Instructions
- In small bowl, stir together sweet red pepper, coriander, onion, 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil, water, vinegar, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the oregano, smoked paprika, salt, pepper and garlic. Cover and let stand at least 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight.
- In small bowl, mix remaining oil and oregano; brush on asparagus to coat well. Place asparagus in grill basket or directly on grill over medium-high heat. Close cover and grill, for 3 to 5 minutes each side, or until just tender. Place in shallow serving dish; top with sauce. Serve hot or at room temperature.
Tip: No grill? Place asparagus on rimmed baking sheet. Roast in 500°F (260°C) oven for 8 minutes or until just tender.
Nutritional information
- 1 Serving
- PROTEIN: 3 grams
- FAT: 10 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 8 grams
- FIBRE: 2 grams
- CALORIES: 129
Asparagus and Chicken Enchiladas
Baking Time: 25 minutes
Preparation Time: 10 minutes
Cooking Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed
- 2 tbsp (25 mL) butter
- 1 Ontario Onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 cups (375 mL) chicken broth
- 2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Old Cheddar Cheese
- 1/2 cup (125 mL) salsa verde or tomatillo salsa (green salsa)
- 1/4 cup (50 mL) low fat Ontario Sour Cream
- Salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes
- 8 8-inch (20 cm) whole wheat flour tortillas
- 2 cups (500 mL) shredded cooked Ontario Chicken
- Ontario Pea Sprouts and salsa verde
Instructions
- In large pot of boiling water, cook asparagus until tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water; set aside.
- In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in fl our until absorbed. Gradually stir in broth and bring to boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the cheese until melted. Stir in salsa and sour cream. Season to taste with salt, pepper and red pepper fl akes.
- Sprinkle each tortilla with 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the cheese and 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the shredded chicken. Arrange asparagus spears in centre of each tortilla. Spoon 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the sauce over each, roll-up and place seam side down in greased 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over and sprinkle with remaining cheese.
- Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until sauce is bubbly and cheese is melted, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle with pea sprouts and additional salsa.
Nutritional information
1 Serving (2 Enchiladas):
- PROTEIN: 44 grams
- FAT: 33 grams
- CARBOHYDRATE: 52 grams
- CALORIES: 688
- FIBRE: 6 grams
- SODIUM: 1270 mg