Grilled Asparagus with South American Pepper Sauce

Standing Time: 30 minutes

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1/2 cup (125 mL) minced Ontario Greenhouse Sweet Red Pepper

1/3 cup (75 mL) minced fresh Ontario Coriander or Parsley

1/4 cup (50 mL) minced Ontario Onion

3 tbsp (45 mL) olive oil

1 tbsp (15 mL) each water and white vinegar

1 tsp (5 mL) dried oregano

1/4 tsp (1 mL) each salt and pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) smoked paprika or crushed red pepper flakes

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

Instructions

In small bowl, stir together sweet red pepper, coriander, onion, 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the oil, water, vinegar, 1/2 tsp (2 mL) of the oregano, smoked paprika, salt, pepper and garlic. Cover and let stand at least 30 minutes or refrigerate overnight. In small bowl, mix remaining oil and oregano; brush on asparagus to coat well. Place asparagus in grill basket or directly on grill over medium-high heat. Close cover and grill, for 3 to 5 minutes each side, or until just tender. Place in shallow serving dish; top with sauce. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Tip: No grill? Place asparagus on rimmed baking sheet. Roast in 500°F (260°C) oven for 8 minutes or until just tender.

Nutritional information

1 Serving

PROTEIN: 3 grams

FAT: 10 grams

CARBOHYDRATE: 8 grams

FIBRE: 2 grams

CALORIES: 129

Asparagus and Chicken Enchiladas

Baking Time: 25 minutes

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 lb (500 g) Ontario Asparagus, trimmed

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

1 Ontario Onion, chopped

1/4 cup (50 mL) all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups (375 mL) chicken broth

2 cups (500 mL) shredded Ontario Old Cheddar Cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) salsa verde or tomatillo salsa (green salsa)

1/4 cup (50 mL) low fat Ontario Sour Cream

Salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes

8 8-inch (20 cm) whole wheat flour tortillas

2 cups (500 mL) shredded cooked Ontario Chicken

Ontario Pea Sprouts and salsa verde

Instructions

In large pot of boiling water, cook asparagus until tender-crisp, 3 to 4 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water; set aside. In medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add onion and cook until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in fl our until absorbed. Gradually stir in broth and bring to boil, stirring constantly. Reduce heat and simmer until thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat; stir in 1/2 cup (125 mL) of the cheese until melted. Stir in salsa and sour cream. Season to taste with salt, pepper and red pepper fl akes. Sprinkle each tortilla with 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the cheese and 1/4 cup (50 mL) of the shredded chicken. Arrange asparagus spears in centre of each tortilla. Spoon 2 tbsp (25 mL) of the sauce over each, roll-up and place seam side down in greased 13- x 9-inch (3 L) baking dish. Pour remaining sauce over and sprinkle with remaining cheese. Bake in 350°F (180°C) oven until sauce is bubbly and cheese is melted, about 25 minutes. Sprinkle with pea sprouts and additional salsa.

Nutritional information

1 Serving (2 Enchiladas):