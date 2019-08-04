

CTV Ottawa





Quebec officials confirm a man working on a forest fire north of Ottawa died Sunday.

“The worker was an employee provided by a supplier of auxiliary labour, supporting the work of the forest firefighters,” wrote Cathy Elliott Morneau of the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu.

Flames ignited a response in Notre-Dame-de-la-Salette around 2 p.m. Saturday. The firefight, happening 60 kilometres north of the nation’s capital, surpassed the 24-hour mark and lingered into Sunday.

The last update from Quebec’s forest protection agency is that the fire is contained, but not extinguished.

So far, the identity of the deceased has not been released.

The City of Ottawa is under a fire ban. The Outaouais region is not.