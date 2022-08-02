Man hauled out of trench near Chateau Laurier

Ottawa firefighters helped rescue a man who had fallen down a trench near the Chateau Laurier Tuesday morning.

Ottawa paramedics had called for support from the rope rescue crew at around 5:35 a.m. because the man was about 10 feet down.

He was lifted out of the trench by 6:23 a.m. Ottawa Fire said in a news release.

Ottawa paramedics said he injured his leg but declined to go to the hospital.

Rope rescue teams were also called for help Sunday for two window washers who were trapped 10 storeys up at a highrise near Merivale and Viewmount when their swing stage lost power.