Man hauled out of trench near Chateau Laurier
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue a man who had fallen down a trench near the Chateau Laurier Tuesday morning.
Ottawa paramedics had called for support from the rope rescue crew at around 5:35 a.m. because the man was about 10 feet down.
He was lifted out of the trench by 6:23 a.m. Ottawa Fire said in a news release.
Ottawa paramedics said he injured his leg but declined to go to the hospital.
Rope rescue teams were also called for help Sunday for two window washers who were trapped 10 storeys up at a highrise near Merivale and Viewmount when their swing stage lost power.
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Norman says Tiger Woods turned down US$700-800M Saudi offer
Tiger Woods turned down an offer that Greg Norman says was 'somewhere in that neighbourhood' of US$700 million to $800 million to take part in the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series.
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
'People are suffering': ICU nurse says staffing shortages at hospitals are getting worse
Nearly two-and-a-half years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, one front-line nurse says emergency rooms are stretched thin amid constant staffing shortages.
Access to experimental monkeypox treatment remains uneven, doctors say
A drug is available for monkeypox patients who have or who are at risk of severe disease, but doctors say they continue to face challenges getting access to it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration hasn't approved tecovirimat -- sold under the brand name Tpoxx -- specifically for use against monkeypox, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has made the drug available.
Period pain simulator brings new perspective to a global experience
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency
California's governor on Monday declared a state of emergency to speed efforts to combat the monkeypox outbreak, becoming the second state in three days to take the step.
Four dead, one in hospital after Pictou County collision
Four people are dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County.
NEW | N.S. announces $2 million to turn deCoste Centre, Pictou Library into cultural hub
The Nova Scotia government has announced $2 million in funding to turn the deCoste Centre and Pictou Library into a cultural hub.
Fourth case of potato wart discovered on P.E.I. doesn't change situation
Despite the discovery of potato wart in another Prince Edward Island field, farmers and industry members say the situation hasn’t changed.
Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire
Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.
Ontario woman makes life-changing discovery after taking ancestry DNA test
A 28-year-old Ontario who said she just wanted to learn more about her family's health history through a DNA test has made a discovery that will change her life.
New Toronto condo sales slump, but prices keep climbing: survey
New condominium sales in the Greater Toronto Area declined in the second quarter of 2022 as prices climbed to a record high in April, May, and June.
Storytelling drag queen Barbada to read to children at Saint-Laurent libraries
Montreal drag queen Barbada de Barbades is continuing her journey to teach kids that reading is fundamental.
Montreal driver caught speeding twice the legal limit on Highway 40
A Montreal driver was severely penalized after he was caught speeding more than twice the legal limit on Highway 40 West.
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
West Parry Sound police investigate drowning
A 31-year-old Brampton man drowned over the weekend in Georgian Bay, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday.
New evaluation boosts Detour Lake Mine gold reserves by 38%
A new estimate of gold reserves at Detour Lake Mine is expected to extend the mine's life by 10 years, Agnico Eagle Mines reported in its second quarter results.
Traffic stop in North Bay uncovers handgun, $50K in drugs
Three people are facing charges following a traffic stop Monday evening on Bloem Street in North Bay.
Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial resumes in St. Thomas, Ont. court
Ten months after Herbert Hildebrandt’s assault trial began in St. Thomas, Ont., it resumed Tuesday with witnesses taking the stand.
Hunger srike for homelessness underway at London City Hall
A hunger strike by #TheForgotten519, a group that helps those experiencing homelessness, is underway at London City Hall.
Prepare for heat and humidity in London-Middlesex region
Humidity will play a large factor in the forecast this week in the Middlesex-London region.
Winnipeg police investigating West End homicide's 'suspicious circumstances'
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a West End homicide.
Flood-damaged roads a worry for Manitoba farmers looking to harvest
Rural roads damaged by spring flooding are causing problems for farmers.
16-year-old arrested after fight at The Forks
Winnipeg Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on weapons charges after they received reports of "numerous people" involved in a fight at the Forks Saturday night.
Swimmer who died after search of Guelph Lake identified as 14-year-old Mississauga boy
A swimmer died Sunday after being seen in distress at Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.
As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.
'Possibly a total crop failure': Dry conditions devastating Ontario sweet corn farmers
Dry weather conditions across southern Ontario are wreaking havoc on some farmers’ ability to produce sweet corn this season.
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
Calgary police vehicle catches fire, extinguished by CFD
Calgary firefighters put out a blaze that engulfed the front of a police vehicle in the city's northeast on Wednesday.
WEATHER | Calmer weather for Calgary this week
Calgary has a chance at weaker storms on Tuesday.
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
Hot weather with 'shots' of cooler temperatures expected for August: Weather Network
Most of Canada is expected to see very warm weather in August, punctuated by periods of cooler-than-normal temperatures, The Weather Network projects.
Saskatoon Hilltops aim to 'make things right' after last season's disappointing finish
The long road to the Canadian Junior Football League Championship started Monday as the Saskatoon Hilltops began their training camp at Ron Atchison Field.
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
Timeline of Monday's severe storms across central Alberta
'Very unstable' atmospheric conditions across central Alberta prompted a series of weather alerts Monday afternoon and into the evening.
Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and unsettled this week
It won't be as stormy as yesterday, but we may see some precipitation in the Edmonton area before the day is done.
TRAFFIC WARNING | 'Major delays' by Metro Vancouver bridge due to protest
Commuters into and out of Vancouver are warned to expect "major delays" due to yet another protest from a group against the logging of old-growth trees.
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at B.C. clinics for children under 5
COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out at B.C. clinics for kids under the age of five starting Tuesday.
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
Pats' Bedard, Warriors' Hunt make Canada's World Junior roster
Players from two Saskatchewan teams in the Western Hockey League have made Canada's roster for the World Juniors.
Indigenous leaders wish Pope's acknowledgment of genocide was made on Canadian soil
A member of the National Indian Residential School Circle of Survivors says it's good Pope Francis acknowledged that what happened in the schools amounted to genocide, but that he should have said it before he left Canada.