Man found dead after ATV crash in Gananoque River

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a single all-terrain vehicle (ATV) crash.

    Police say they received reports of an upside-down ATV in the Gananoque River on Saturday, near the intersection of Turn Around Road and Maple Grove Road at approximately 9 a.m.

    Emergency services located the driver of the ATV with no vital signs.

    The driver was identified as a local 64-year-old man. His identity will not be released, OPP say.

    The time and cause of the crash remain undetermined at this time.

    Turn Around Road and Maple Grove Road remain closed to the public while an investigation continues.

    The crash site is located approximately 170 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

    Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has any information, is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave your tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

