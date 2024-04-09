OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dies in off-road vehicle crash in eastern Ontario

    An Ontario Provincial Police vehicle is pictured. (Source: OPP/Twitter)
    A 65-year-old man from Prince Edward County died in an off-road vehicle incident in eastern Ontario over the weekend.

    Ontario Provincial Police say first responders responded to an incident on an Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Club trail in Tudor and Cashel Township just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

    "A side-by-side off-road vehicle had left the trail and had rolled over in deep water," the OPP said.

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Tudor and Cashel Township is located 80 kilometres from Belleville.

