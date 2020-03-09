OTTAWA -- A 54-year-old man has died in an early morning house fire in Athens Township, south of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say emergency crews responded to a call for a fire in a home on Slack Road just before 6 a.m. Monday.

One occupant of the home was able to escape without injury.

Police say the body of Gregory McKay was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified about the fatal fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.