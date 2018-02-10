Man dead after crash near Richmond
Ottawa Police block McBean St. near Richmond after a man was killed in a two vehicle crash Friday night. It's the second fatal crash in the area in less than 24 hours. (Shaun Vardon / CTV Ottawa, February 9, 2018)
CTV Ottawa
Published Saturday, February 10, 2018 12:17AM EST
A man is dead after a two vehicle crash west of Ottawa Friday night.
Emergency crews were called to McBean St. around 6:40 pm. Paramedics say a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was treated on scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.
There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Collisions investigators were on scene Friday night.
McBean was closed from Bowrin Road to Dobson Lane. It's unclear when it will reopen.