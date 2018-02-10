

CTV Ottawa





A man is dead after a two vehicle crash west of Ottawa Friday night.

Emergency crews were called to McBean St. around 6:40 pm. Paramedics say a man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. Another victim was treated on scene, but refused to be taken to the hospital.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash. Collisions investigators were on scene Friday night.

McBean was closed from Bowrin Road to Dobson Lane. It's unclear when it will reopen.