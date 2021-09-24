OTTAWA -- A 51-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after police say several homemade devices were detonated in the Centretown area.

Ottawa Police say since Aug. 3, investigators have been looking into several reported detonations in the Centretown area.

There were no reported injuries in the incidents.

Police say on Thursday, police received a call at approximately 5:45 p.m. indicating a man had just placed what appeared to be a small explosive device in the 300 block of Catherine Street, west of Lyon Street.

Frontline officers responding to the call arrested a man.

"The homemade devices in these instances demonstrated the potential to cause harm to anyone in very close proximity to the detonations," said police in a statement.

Gordon Ahlstrom is charged with five counts of mischief/obstruct property and four counts of intending to cause explosion/cause damage or death.