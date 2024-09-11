Man accused of luring Alberta child to Ottawa facing charges

The Ottawa Police Service says a 22-year-old man from Gatineau is facing charges following an investigation that started in July.

Police say they received information from the Calgary Police Service alleging the man was trying to lure an underage girl that lives in Alberta to Ottawa.

The man was arrested and charged Tuesday with luring a person under the age of 16 years of age by mean of telecommunication.

He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident, is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, ext. 5660, or call Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Information about how to protect your children from exploitation is available online.