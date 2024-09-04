Man accused of grabbing teen in Orleans facing additional charges related to other incidents

An Ottawa man already facing charges in connection with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in Orléans last week will face more charges, including of sexual assault, related to three additional incidents.

The Ottawa Police Service charged Juste Jimbere, 19, with two counts of assault and two counts of forcible confinement on Aug. 30 after he allegedly grabbed a 14-year-old girl from behind while she was walking down the street in the area of Princess Louise Drive and Thurlow Street.

Police say Jimbere put his hands around the girl's waist, covered her mouth and pulled her back towards him.

The girl was able to get away and was not physically injured.

After his arrest, police charged Jimbere with one additional charge of assault and one of forcible confinement in relation to a similar incident in April, also in the Orléans area.

On Wednesday, police laid three sexual assault charges against Jimbere, one more charge of assault and two charges of forcible confinement in relation to three additional incidents.

All five incidents occurred in the Orléans area, police say.

Jimbere remains in custody and will appear in court on Wednesday.

Investigators believe there may be more incidents and are seeking additional victims.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other incidents involving Jimbere is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.