Suspect facing charges after 14-year-old girl grabbed from behind in Orleans

A 19-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges in connection to the alleged assault of a 14-year-old girl in Orléans on Tuesday.

It happened in the area of Princess Louise Drive and Thurlow Street around 10:30 a.m.

The Ottawa Police Service said on Thursday that the victim was walking down the street when the suspect grabbed her from behind, put his hands around her waist, covered her mouth and pulled her back towards him.

The girl was able to get away and was not physically injured.

On social media, the girl’s father writes that she was followed from Charlemagne Boulevard down Princess Louise before the male passed her, ducked into the bus stop and then grabbed her from behind. The girl screamed for help and was able to get away. She was not physically injured.

On Friday, police said the suspect has been identified, arrested and charged. The suspect is also facing charges in connection to a similar incident in Orléans in April. The suspect is facing two counts of assault and two counts of forcible confinement.

Investigators believe there may be other incidents in the Orléans area and are seeking further victims, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.

Ottawa police provided the following tips for children walking alone: