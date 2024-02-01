Man, 57, dies after small plane crash in western Quebec

A man has died after a small plane crash in western Quebec early Thursday morning.

Quebec's provincial police told CTV News Ottawa that officers received an automatic emergency notification from a cell phone around 1:30 a.m. reporting a person in distress.

The crash site is located in a rural area in the sector of Denholm, near the Township of Low, Que. and about 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.

The Sûreté du Québec and Canadian Forces responded to the scene via helicopter and found an unconcious man in the aircraft.

Police confirmed the 57-year-old man was the only occupant of the aircraft and was taken to hospital, where he was declared deceased.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says the accident involved a Cessna 172.

The plane is described as a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft with a high fixed wing

The TSB says the cause of the crash remains unknown.

The agency has deployed two investigators who will remain at the site until tomorrow. The JRCC (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre) and Sûreté du Québec remain on scene to assist with the investigation.