OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man, 57, dies after small plane crash in western Quebec

    A Cessna 172 airplane flies Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014 over a nearly full moon as it leaves the Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Daily News, Joshua Lindsey) A Cessna 172 airplane flies Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014 over a nearly full moon as it leaves the Bowling Green/Warren County Regional Airport in Bowling Green, Ky. (AP Photo/Daily News, Joshua Lindsey)
    Share

    A man has died after a small plane crash in western Quebec early Thursday morning.

    Quebec's provincial police told CTV News Ottawa that officers received an automatic emergency notification from a cell phone around 1:30 a.m. reporting a person in distress.

    The crash site is located in a rural area in the sector of Denholm, near the Township of Low, Que. and about 60 kilometres north of Ottawa.

    The Sûreté du Québec and Canadian Forces responded to the scene via helicopter and found an unconcious man in the aircraft.

    Police confirmed the 57-year-old man was the only occupant of the aircraft and was taken to hospital, where he was declared deceased.

    The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says the accident involved a Cessna 172.

    The plane is described as a four-seat, single-engine piston aircraft with a high fixed wing

    The TSB says the cause of the crash remains unknown.

    The agency has deployed two investigators who will remain at the site until tomorrow. The JRCC (Joint Rescue Coordination Centre) and Sûreté du Québec remain on scene to assist with the investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News