Man, 36, wanted on second degree murder charge
Marco Michaud, wanted in connection with a 2017 homicide, is described as a Caucasian male, 5'4" and 141 lbs. (Ottawa Police)
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, February 23, 2018 2:22PM EST
Ottawa Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a 2017 homicide.
Police say they responded to a serious assault on Selkirk Street in July of last year. Gerald Leduc, 53, was in a coma for six months and died in January.
Now, Marco Michaud is charged with second degree murder. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'4" and 141 lbs.
He is considered armed and dangerous and you’re asked to contact police if you see him.