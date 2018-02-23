

Ottawa Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 36-year-old man wanted in connection with a 2017 homicide.

Police say they responded to a serious assault on Selkirk Street in July of last year. Gerald Leduc, 53, was in a coma for six months and died in January.

Now, Marco Michaud is charged with second degree murder. He is described as a Caucasian male, 5'4" and 141 lbs.

He is considered armed and dangerous and you’re asked to contact police if you see him.