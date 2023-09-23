Man, 34, shot in Ottawa's south end

Ottawa police are asking for witnesses to a shooting in the south end to come forward.

Officers were called to the 2500-block of Bank Street, near Albion Road South, just after 10 p.m. Friday on reports of gunshots.

Police responded to a call about gunshots at 10 p.m. last night in the 2500 block of Bank Street and located a victim who was transported to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



Our Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating and we are asking the public to come forward with… — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) September 23, 2023

A CTV News Ottawa viewer who lives nearby reported hearing around nine shots.

Ottawa paramedics said a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg injury. He is in stable condition.

The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation. Witnesses are asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5050.