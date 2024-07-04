OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Male in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Vanier

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Ottawa Paramedic Service says an adult man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Vanier Thursday.

    The Ottawa Police told CTV News Ottawa they were called around 7 p.m. to a collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Vanier Parkway and McArthur Avenue.

    When officers arrived on scene, they found the pedestrian seriously injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

    Police say no charges have been laid.

