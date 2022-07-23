Major power outage in Napanee, Ont. caused by fire

Hydro One says a major power outage affecting more than 25,000 people between Kingston and Belleville was the result of a fire.

Customers in Napanee and parts of Prince Edward County lost power Saturday morning. Hydro One says crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

According to the utility’s outage map, the estimated restoration time is 4 p.m. Saturday.

In an update just before noon, Hydro One said a fire at one of their stations caused the outage.

“The fire has been put out, and crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to assess damage and restore power,” Hydro One said in a tweet.