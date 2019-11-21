A holiday tradition in the capital gets underway Thursday evening.

The annual Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks opens for its fourth straight year at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The drive-through experience, featuring more than one million lights, has become a favourite for locals and a popular attraction for tourists.

The route features a new display this year called ‘Ornament Alley.’

Also new this year: “Twice the Lights Tuesday,” during which visitors can drive through the route twice at no extra charge. That promotion runs until Dec. 10.

The route stretches two kilometres and takes about 20 minutes to complete.

This year, $100,000 in proceeds from the event will go to the CHEO Foundation.

Standard vehicles cost $20 for online tickets. Tickets at the door cost $25 between Monday and Thursday and $30 from Friday to Sunday.

Guests can turn their dials to MAJIC 100 to enjoy holiday music throughout the drive.