

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





The Confederation Line will not be ready March 31.

OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi told the City’s Finance and Economic Development Committee Tuesday the Rideau Transit Group is now pitching a second-quarter handover.

“RTG, late last week, advised us they will not be meeting the March 31st [Revenue Service Availability] date,” he said. “They have advised us that they will hand over the system to the City in Q2 of 2019.”

That means sometime between April 1 and June 30.

RTG has 60 days to come up with a new RSA date for the City.

March 31 will be the third missed deadline for the Rideau Transit Group in building the Confederation line.

A change in location of Cleary Station in Stage 2 of Light Rail is being met with mixed reaction.

BREAKING NEWS: RTG will not achieve March 31st date. They will provide new date. Keys won’t be handed over until the second quarter. #ottnews @ctvottawa #lrt pic.twitter.com/IZCCiK2md7 — Stefan Oliver Keyes (@Stefan_Keyes) March 5, 2019

Stage 1 is not delaying Stage 2, says public transit GM John Manconi ... however; several councillors have said they want to have full confidence in stage 1 first #LRT #Ottnews @ctvottawa @CFRAOttawa pic.twitter.com/PYxSw77TAI — Stefan Oliver Keyes (@Stefan_Keyes) March 5, 2019

More to come...