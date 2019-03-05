LRT won’t be ready March 31
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:04AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:23AM EST
The Confederation Line will not be ready March 31.
OC Transpo General Manager John Manconi told the City’s Finance and Economic Development Committee Tuesday the Rideau Transit Group is now pitching a second-quarter handover.
“RTG, late last week, advised us they will not be meeting the March 31st [Revenue Service Availability] date,” he said. “They have advised us that they will hand over the system to the City in Q2 of 2019.”
That means sometime between April 1 and June 30.
RTG has 60 days to come up with a new RSA date for the City.
March 31 will be the third missed deadline for the Rideau Transit Group in building the Confederation line.
