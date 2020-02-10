OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire says crews were sent to a three-alarm blaze overnight Sunday at a restaurant in Metcalfe.

Pictures taken at the scene show large flames and heavy smoke coming from the Main Street Grill & Pizzeria on Victoria St.

The emergency call came in at 1:03 a.m. and the fire was not under control until after 3:30.

There is heavy damage to the building, but no reported injuries.

Residents were shocked by the devastation. For many in Metcalfe it was more than just a restaurant.

"It was a gathering for the farmers in the morning, some place to meet and talk," said Jean-Claude Richer.

Area councillor George Darouze was also shocked by the impact of the fire, but he is hopeful.

"I know it was an old restaurant and old building in our community but I'm hoping we can rebuild," said Darouze.

The damage is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

