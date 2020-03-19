OTTAWA -- Loblaws is reducing opening hours, limiting the number of shoppers in a store at one-time and pre-packing more products to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

Loblaw Chairman Galen Weston has released a new radio ad outlining changes Loblaws shoppers will be seeing in stores over the coming days and weeks.

Weston says “we’re reducing opening hours to give our teams extra time to clean, and to rest. We’re pre-packing more products, to limit touching. And we’re limiting the number of customers allowed in our busiest stores, to give each of us the space we need for social distancing.”

Weston says “these changes will lead to a very different shopping experience. But they are necessary.”

According to the Loblaws website, all Loblaws stores in Ottawa will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Loblaw announced earlier this week that stores will be open between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for seniors’ shopping hours and others who require extra assistance.

Loblaw insists the supply chain will continue to provide food and prescriptions for Canadians.

Weston ends the ad by saying “look online for new store hours, practice social distancing when shopping, take only what you need. Most of all, please be calm, informed, and kind to each other.”

Shoppers Drug Mart is also adjusting store hours to “make sure our stores are well stocked and sanitized, and to give our employees a well deserved break."

You are asked to check the Shoppers Drug Mart website for store hours.