OTTAWA -- After over 30 years of serving customers in Little Italy, Allegro Ristorante is closing its doors.

In a statement on Instagram, Allegro Ristorante said, "it is with heavy hearts that today we announce the closing of Allegro Ristorante. Saturday, Oct. 24 will be our last night."

"When we took over Allegro seven years ago, we never expected to have clients and staff become friends, who then became family. It was life changing for us to meet so many good people. We will miss sharing in your special day, being part of your celebrations and being there for you through your sorrows."

Toni and Angela Imerti own the restaurant on Preston Street.

Allegro Ristorante becomes the latest in a series of popular restaurants and bars that have closed in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other Ottawa restaurants that have closed during the COVID-19 pandemic include the Fish Market restaurant, Tuckers Marketplace, the Highlander, StoneFace Dolly's, Don Cherry's Kanata, DiVino, and the Wellington Eatery. Continental Bagel Company is also closing its doors at the end of October.

"If there is something that COVID has taught us, it is to support one other – even through a distance. Don't forget your family or friends," said Allegro Ristorante in its social media post.

"Make the effort to support your local restaurants, dry cleaners, pharmacies, and small shops. It is they who make our community what it is. It is them who make you feel welcome when you walk in and they know your name, it is them who are. It is them that needs us now more than ever."