

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





Powerful winds and lightning strikes added to the mix of crazy summer weather in Eastern Ontario on this holiday Monday. Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Ottawa and Gatineau Monday afternoon. And residents in several parts of our viewing region reported lightning strikes that felled trees in Manor Park and in Osgoode. And Hydro Ottawa issued multiple power outages in several parts of the region, affecting thousands of customers.

The severe thunderstorm warning extended to parts of southern Ontario as well.

Environment Canada meteorologists were tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

Those strong thunderstorms were moving eastward, with the possibility of producing wind gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warning is ended for areas near Petawawa, Pembroke, Cobden, Barry's bay and Renfrew.