Lightning blamed for three overnight fires
CTV Morning Live/News Talk 580 CFRA
Published Friday, June 28, 2019 3:06AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 28, 2019 10:19AM EDT
A thunderstorm that rolled across Ottawa Thursday night is getting the blame for sparking three fires.
Ottawa Fire first received multiple calls reporting a fire in a home on Ambiance Dr. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The fire was contained to the roof and attics of two units in a four-door residential row.
MPP Goldie Ghamari said on Twitter that her neighbour’s roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during a storm. She thanked Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics for “responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is okay.”
Ottawa Fire says two units are now uninhabitable. Victim Services is aiding the displaced residents.
Later, around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to 5 Waterford Way in Nepean, where a fire had broken out in the attic and roof of one unit in a four-door residential row.
All occupants there evacuating safely-- the latest official update saying that fire was caused by a lightning strike as well. One family will be displaced from their home, but the other three in the rowhouse are able to return.
Then, firefighters knocked down a blaze in a single-family two-storey home at 4 Brockington Crescent. Fire officials confirming late Friday morning that their investigation concluded lightning caused this fire as well.
Fire officials are saying the home's two residents will be displaced. Fire crews had that blaze put out just before 3:30 a.m.
No one was injured in any of the fires. Damage is pegged in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.
OVERNIGHT FIRES (3): Fire Investigators have completed investigations. All fires have been attributed to lightning activity in Pineglen & Tanglewood area ~ 10p.m. No injuries reported. All parties interviewed recall flash with loud, deafening bang that shook their homes #ottnews pic.twitter.com/1Lw9nznZCC— Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) June 28, 2019