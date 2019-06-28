

CTV Morning Live/News Talk 580 CFRA





A thunderstorm that rolled across Ottawa Thursday night is getting the blame for sparking three fires.

Ottawa Fire first received multiple calls reporting a fire in a home on Ambiance Dr. at around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was contained to the roof and attics of two units in a four-door residential row.

MPP Goldie Ghamari said on Twitter that her neighbour’s roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during a storm. She thanked Ottawa Police, Ottawa Fire and Ottawa Paramedics for “responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is okay.”

Ottawa Fire says two units are now uninhabitable. Victim Services is aiding the displaced residents.

My neighbour's roof caught on fire after being struck by lightning during tonight's storm. Huge thanks to @OttFire, @OttawaPolice, @OttawaParamedic & all first responders for responding so quickly and making sure that everyone is ok. #ottweather #ottnews #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/zerXU2G4KO — Goldie Ghamari, MPP ���� (@gghamari) June 28, 2019

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire at 103 Ambiance DR in Barrhaven. Multiple calls received reporting a house hit by lightening. The fire has been contained to the roof and attics of 2 units in a 4-door residential row. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/GKiR03wEv3 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2019

Later, around 1:30 a.m., crews were called to 5 Waterford Way in Nepean, where a fire had broken out in the attic and roof of one unit in a four-door residential row.

All occupants there evacuating safely-- the latest official update saying that fire was caused by a lightning strike as well. One family will be displaced from their home, but the other three in the rowhouse are able to return.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 5 Waterford Way. Fire is in the attic and roof of 1 unit in a 4-door residential row. Al occupants safely evacuated. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/yusEmdCdcJ — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2019

Then, firefighters knocked down a blaze in a single-family two-storey home at 4 Brockington Crescent. Fire officials confirming late Friday morning that their investigation concluded lightning caused this fire as well.

Fire officials are saying the home's two residents will be displaced. Fire crews had that blaze put out just before 3:30 a.m.

No one was injured in any of the fires. Damage is pegged in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.